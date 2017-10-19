Taylor Swift Teases New Song 'Gorgeous' - First Listen!

Taylor Swift is teasing her brand new song “Gorgeous,” which will be released TONIGHT!

The 27-year-old entertainer took to Instagram moments ago to confirm that her new song will be available at midnight eastern time, and she even posted a tease of the song!

The new song is off of Taylor‘s upcoming album Reputation, which will be available everywhere on November 10.

While waiting for this brand new song, you can check out the two other songs Taylor released: “…Ready For It?” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Listen to the snippet below!