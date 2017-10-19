Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 12:08 pm

Taylor Swift Teases New Song 'Gorgeous' - First Listen!

Taylor Swift Teases New Song 'Gorgeous' - First Listen!

Taylor Swift is teasing her brand new song “Gorgeous,” which will be released TONIGHT!

The 27-year-old entertainer took to Instagram moments ago to confirm that her new song will be available at midnight eastern time, and she even posted a tease of the song!

The new song is off of Taylor‘s upcoming album Reputation, which will be available everywhere on November 10.

While waiting for this brand new song, you can check out the two other songs Taylor released: “…Ready For It?” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Listen to the snippet below!

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr