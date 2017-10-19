Taylor Swift's Fans Hold Her Grammys in Rhode Island Secret Session Photos!

Taylor Swift hosted fans at her home in Rhode Island on Wednesday (October 18) and the photos that have emerged from the latest secret session are too cute!

In the pics, the 27-year-old singer lets her fans hold her Grammys, including the one she won last year for Album of the Year for 1989.

Taylor also seems to have perfected the couch cuddle pose, which she did with quite a few of the fans!

While she wore snake boots to the London secret session last week, Taylor was a bit more subtle with the snake on her outfit this time, keeping it to just on a ring.

All of the fans at the secret session, who were handpicked to attend by Taylor herself, got to listen to the new album Reputation before everyone else. The rest of us will get to hear the new song “Gorgeous” when it’s released tonight!

