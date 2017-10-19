Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 9:02 pm

Taylor Swift's Fans Hold Her Grammys in Rhode Island Secret Session Photos!

Taylor Swift's Fans Hold Her Grammys in Rhode Island Secret Session Photos!

Taylor Swift hosted fans at her home in Rhode Island on Wednesday (October 18) and the photos that have emerged from the latest secret session are too cute!

In the pics, the 27-year-old singer lets her fans hold her Grammys, including the one she won last year for Album of the Year for 1989.

Taylor also seems to have perfected the couch cuddle pose, which she did with quite a few of the fans!

While she wore snake boots to the London secret session last week, Taylor was a bit more subtle with the snake on her outfit this time, keeping it to just on a ring.

All of the fans at the secret session, who were handpicked to attend by Taylor herself, got to listen to the new album Reputation before everyone else. The rest of us will get to hear the new song “Gorgeous” when it’s released tonight!

30+ pictures inside of fans with Taylor Swift in Rhode Island…

Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 01
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 02
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 03
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 04
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 05
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 06
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 07
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 08
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 09
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 10
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 11
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 12
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 13
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 14
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 15
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 16
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 17
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 18
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 19
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 20
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 21
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 22
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 23
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 24
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 25
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 26
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 27
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 28
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 29
taylor swift rhode island secret session photos 30

Photos: Taylor Swift
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr