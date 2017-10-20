Top Stories
Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Peter Dinklage & Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 6:53 pm

Amy Adams Sports Black Lace Dress for First Instagram Selfie

Amy Adams Sports Black Lace Dress for First Instagram Selfie

Amy Adams looked lovely in lace as she enjoyed a night out!

The 43-year-old Justice League actress was spotted leaving her hotel and heading to her ride on Thursday (October 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Adams

She stunned in a black, semi-sheer lace dress, completing her look with black Christian Louboutin heels, silver rings, a black clutch, and her hair in loose waves.

“How did #AmyAdams do for her first ever selfie on Instagram tonight? ❤️,” makeup artist Hung Vanngo captioned Amy‘s first Instagram selfie below, which she snapped that night. “She doesn’t have an account yet but hopefully soon 😛. Styled by @petraflannery 💇 @cnaselli 💄 @hungvanngo.”

Love it, Amy!

ICYMI, hear what she recently had to say about fighting her own fight as a woman in Hollywood.

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on

