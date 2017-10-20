Amy Adams Sports Black Lace Dress for First Instagram Selfie

Amy Adams looked lovely in lace as she enjoyed a night out!

The 43-year-old Justice League actress was spotted leaving her hotel and heading to her ride on Thursday (October 20) in New York City.

She stunned in a black, semi-sheer lace dress, completing her look with black Christian Louboutin heels, silver rings, a black clutch, and her hair in loose waves.

“How did #AmyAdams do for her first ever selfie on Instagram tonight? ❤️,” makeup artist Hung Vanngo captioned Amy‘s first Instagram selfie below, which she snapped that night. “She doesn’t have an account yet but hopefully soon 😛. Styled by @petraflannery 💇 @cnaselli 💄 @hungvanngo.”

