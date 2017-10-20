Top Stories
Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 1:31 pm

Andrew Garfield Promotes His New Movie 'Breathe' on BBC Radio 2!

Andrew Garfield Promotes His New Movie 'Breathe' on BBC Radio 2!

Andrew Garfield is in promo mode!

The 34-year-old actor was spotted heading into the BBC Radio 2 studio to appear on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Friday (October 20) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andrew Garfield

Andrew discussed his latest film Breathe, which is based on the true story of the Cavendish family who pioneered disability mobility. Chris also surprised Andrew with a call with the father of one the young actors in the film, Jamie Marcus.

Listen to the full interview at BBC.co.uk.
Just Jared on Facebook
wenn32488216
wenn32488217
wenn32488218
wenn32488220
wenn32488222
wenn32488223
wenn32488224

Credit: Tony Oudot; Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Andrew Garfield

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr