Andrew Garfield Promotes His New Movie 'Breathe' on BBC Radio 2!

Andrew Garfield is in promo mode!

The 34-year-old actor was spotted heading into the BBC Radio 2 studio to appear on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Friday (October 20) in London, England.

Andrew discussed his latest film Breathe, which is based on the true story of the Cavendish family who pioneered disability mobility. Chris also surprised Andrew with a call with the father of one the young actors in the film, Jamie Marcus.

Listen to the full interview at BBC.co.uk.