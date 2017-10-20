Top Stories
Taylor Swift Loves to Cook &amp; Bake for Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Loves to Cook & Bake for Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out After 'Declining' Award From Trans Health Program

Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out After 'Declining' Award From Trans Health Program

Kim &amp; Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 11:06 pm

Angelina Jolie Brings Shiloh & Zahara to 'The Breadwinner' Premiere!

Angelina Jolie Brings Shiloh & Zahara to 'The Breadwinner' Premiere!

Angelina Jolie brought some special guests to the premiere of The Breadwinner!

The 42-year-old actress stepped out at the event in a stunning white dress on Friday (October 20) at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

She was joined by two of her children – 11-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Zahara.

The family was also joined by the cast of the film including Saara Chaudry and director Nora Twomey.

The animated drama film tells the story of a girl named Parvana who lives in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and must dress like a boy so she can work to support her family after her father is unjustly arrested.

The Breadwinner is set to hit theaters on November 17th.

Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie breadwinner premiere shiloh zahara 01
angelina jolie breadwinner premiere shiloh zahara 02
angelina jolie breadwinner premiere shiloh zahara 03
angelina jolie breadwinner premiere shiloh zahara 04
angelina jolie breadwinner premiere shiloh zahara 05
angelina jolie breadwinner premiere shiloh zahara 06
angelina jolie breadwinner premiere shiloh zahara 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Saara Chaudry, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr
  • Shlomo Teittleman

    Now using her children to make money . Disgusting disgrace

  • toastie postie

    Love Z’s dress!

  • Beedyq

    Angie and the girls are holding hands, sweet 😊 😇

  • Observer2

    Shiloh is looking so much like Brad here.

    I’m beginning to wonder if Vivienne might be working towards, getting a pixie cut, herself. LOL

  • toastie postie
  • toastie postie

    I think she’s working in that direction.

  • Beedyq

    The older Shi gets the more like Brad she looks, eyebrows and all.

    Would be no surprise to me if Vivi appears with a pixie cut in the near future. Her hair looked a little shorter in the pics at the pet store than it did in the pic with JaneG.

    Incremental steps like Shi did 😆

  • Observer2

    I remember I had hair down to my butt and when I was in first grade, my mother took me to the hair dressers and cut it all off. Not in stages, just off. My hair was so thick that it wouldn’t even be dry in the morning and she’s the one that had to deal with it.

    All of the women just about cried, she said and couldn’t believe she’d done that.

    I was so embarrassed, I wore a hooded jacket for months and refused to take my school pictures. LOL

  • Observer2

    It needs to be in steps. I don’t have the long hair that I had a few years ago. But, I did the 12 Step Program. LOL

  • PS712

    Good night. Angie’s going to keep you busy tonight!

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Thanks as always TP!

  • number1_legsfan

    Zee is growing up to be such a beautiful young lady. And she’s really smart too. So proud of her. I could tell even when they were still little…

  • neer

    Thank you TP for your untiring efforts in posting the new AJ pics… We appreciate it very much. This is definitely NOT a deflection for somebody else’s issues. This is certainly & apparently a factual event. Not fake.

  • toastie postie

    Hopefully not. 😴😴trying to go to bed before 2 am!!!!😂

  • toastie postie

    😘😘