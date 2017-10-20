Angelina Jolie Brings Shiloh & Zahara to 'The Breadwinner' Premiere!

Angelina Jolie brought some special guests to the premiere of The Breadwinner!

The 42-year-old actress stepped out at the event in a stunning white dress on Friday (October 20) at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

She was joined by two of her children – 11-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Zahara.

The family was also joined by the cast of the film including Saara Chaudry and director Nora Twomey.

The animated drama film tells the story of a girl named Parvana who lives in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and must dress like a boy so she can work to support her family after her father is unjustly arrested.

The Breadwinner is set to hit theaters on November 17th.