Brent Briscoe Dead - 'Twin Peaks' & 'Parks & Recreation' Actor Dies at 56

Brent Briscoe has sadly passed away at the age of 56.

The actor, best known for playing Detective Dave Macklay in Twin Peaks and diner owner JJ in Parks and Recreation, died on Wednesday (October 18) in Los Angeles.

Brent passed away after a short hospital stay “due to a serious fall that resulted in internal bleeding and eventually heart complications,” Variety reports.

“We lost a class act on Wednesday,” his representative said in a statement. “Brent played hundreds of roles throughout his career but his greatest role was to his family and friends. He was as genuine as they come. We will miss him dearly.”

“I want you to know how much I loved working with Brent,” director David Lynch added in his own statement. “I worked with him on Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks. I loved him as an actor and a great person. I’m holding good thoughts for all of you. I will really miss working with Brent again.”

Brent was also known for his roles in films like Sling Blade, A Simple Plan, and The Green Mile, and for his guest-starring roles in series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Goliath, and Justified.

Brent is survived by his father Carl, brother Kent, and sister Shelley.

Our thoughts are with Brent‘s loved ones during this difficult time.