Top Stories
Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 11:24 am

Busy Philipps & Jenny Slate Celebrate the LA Opening of Creatures of Comfort!

Busy Philipps & Jenny Slate Celebrate the LA Opening of Creatures of Comfort!

Busy Philipps and Jenny Slate are celebrating in style.

The 38-year-old actress and 35-year-old comedian were spotted looking glamorous at the celebration of the opening of Creatures of Comfort’s new store in Silver Lake on Thursday (October 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Busy Philipps

The two hosted a cocktail party at Sawyer in LA alongside the brand’s founder, Jade Lai.

“Heading to the @creaturesofcomfort party I’m co-hosting with @jennyslate because we happen to be 2 CREATURES WHO LOVE COMFORT. And also! We love their beautiful clothes and bags and shoes,” Busy wrote on her Instagram.

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

Just Jared on Facebook
busy phillips jenny slate 01
busy phillips jenny slate 02
busy phillips jenny slate 03
busy phillips jenny slate 04
busy phillips jenny slate 05
busy phillips jenny slate 06
busy phillips jenny slate 07
busy phillips jenny slate 08
busy phillips jenny slate 09

Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Busy Philipps, Jenny Slate

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr