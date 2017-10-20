Busy Philipps & Jenny Slate Celebrate the LA Opening of Creatures of Comfort!

Busy Philipps and Jenny Slate are celebrating in style.

The 38-year-old actress and 35-year-old comedian were spotted looking glamorous at the celebration of the opening of Creatures of Comfort’s new store in Silver Lake on Thursday (October 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Busy Philipps

The two hosted a cocktail party at Sawyer in LA alongside the brand’s founder, Jade Lai.

“Heading to the @creaturesofcomfort party I’m co-hosting with @jennyslate because we happen to be 2 CREATURES WHO LOVE COMFORT. And also! We love their beautiful clothes and bags and shoes,” Busy wrote on her Instagram.