Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out After 'Declining' Award From Trans Health Program

Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out after “declining” an award she was set to receive from St. John’s Well Child & Family Center.

The 67-year-old TV personality and retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete was spotted grabbing lunch with friends on Thursday (October 19) at Shutters on the Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif.

She sported a colorful floral-print dress and a pair of nude-colored pumps, letting her long locks flow freely.

St. John’s Well Child & Family Center, which offers free and low-cost community health care clinics in and around Los Angeles, originally planned to honor Caitlyn with an award during its upcoming TransNation Film Festival.

However, following an outcry from the trans community, the organization and Caitlyn mutually decided that it was not best to give her the award.

“Last week, I had the honor of sitting with the staff of St. John’s Trans Health Program,” Caitlyn shared on her website. “With open hearts, everyone around the table shared their thoughts and feelings about the times that we’re in, and what we could do to heal the pain of our community together.”

“In this spirit of unity and love, I’m going to decline the award they so graciously offered me for supporting their mission,” she continued. “I understand that my presence is distracting from the real purpose of the event, which is to celebrate the important and life-saving work of St. John’s. I will continue my commitment to helping marginalized communities through my foundation.”

“Trans people understand what it’s like to be judged for who we are, and defined by a world that doesn’t understand us, so let’s present a united front in support of St. John’s Trans Health Program,” she added.

“I am with you, and I am here to help,” she finished.