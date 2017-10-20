Top Stories
Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 9:00 am

Charlotte McKinney Turns Into a Biker Babe for Local Authority Campaign! (Exclusive)

Charlotte McKinney looks super sexy as a biker babe in the new campaign for Local Authority Los Angeles, which is debuting exclusively on JustJared.com.

The 24-year-old model stars in the campaign, along with a film directed by Mo Satarzadeh, with “Reckless” Billy Anderson.

“I was very excited to be a part of this shoot,” Charlotte told us about working with the brand. “I know the designers from Malibu and wear the brand all the time. We had talked about doing something together for a while. I think the images came out fantastic. It’s great to feel sexy and empowered in the clothes you wear.”

Watch the campaign video below!


Charlotte McKinney – Local Authority Los Angeles
Photos: Local Authority
