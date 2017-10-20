Top Stories
'Harry Styles' Scares Niall Horan on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 2:55 pm

Chlo Subia Dismisses a Bad Friend in '5 Minutes' - Listen Now! (Exclusive Premiere)

Chlo Subia Dismisses a Bad Friend in '5 Minutes' - Listen Now! (Exclusive Premiere)

Chlo Subia doesn’t want to hear your apologies on her new single “5 Minutes,” which is premiering exclusively on JustJared.com today (October 20)!

The 16-year-old rising LA-based breakout pop act wrote the new track with Kinetics & One Love (B.o.B., Melanie Martinez) in New York City.

“I think the first assumption is that it is written about a boy, or even a breakup but it’s actually not. It’s a song about a best friend that ended up being an awful friend and pretty much turned on me and moved on, which made me learn so much about friendships, trust and loyalty,” Chlo says of the catchy kiss-off track.

“At my age friend breakups can be as common as romantic breakups. I am a big believer in loyal friends, and I don’t need tons I just need a few that get me and support me. I wrote the initial song with Kinetics & One Love in their studio in NYC. They were great. Instantly felt so comfortable with dat good vibe. We finished the track recently with a producer named Tushar who added influences and vibe in his Hollywood studio. He added an amazing element to the project.”

Listen to “5 Minutes” below!
Photos: Chlo Subia
