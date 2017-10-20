Chris Brown Releases Three Songs from His Upcoming Album!

Chris Brown has dropped three new songs from his upcoming album Heartbreak on a Full Moon!

The 28-year-old singer will be releasing the album on October 31 and it features a whopping 45 songs. You can now listen to “Confidence,” “Tempo,” and “Only 4 Me” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Verse Simmonds.

Chris has been teasing the album since January 2016, so his fans are ecstatic to finally get their hands on the new music.

Download the songs now on iTunes and stream them below on Spotify.