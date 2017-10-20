Top Stories
'Harry Styles' Scares Niall Horan on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 2:03 pm

Emma Stone Plays Chess Against a Puppet While Filming Netflix Series 'Maniac' in NYC!

Emma Stone has an unusual opponent in a chess match!

The 28-year-old Academy Award-winning actress was spotted filming a scene for her upcoming Netflix show Maniac in Washington Square Park on Friday (October 20) in New York City.

In the scene, Emma plays against an animatronic koala.

The show, which is set to debut in 2018, is about an institutionalized man who dreams of a new life in a fantasy world. The dark comedy is based on the Norwegian comedy series of the same name.

Jonah Hill and Geoffrey Cantor also star in the upcoming series.
