Fifth Harmony: 'He Like That' French Montana Remix Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Fifth Harmony‘s new remix with French Montana is so hot!

The ladies – Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui – teamed up with the rapper to collaborate on a remix for their song “He Like That” - and you can listen to it here!

Fifth Harmony originally released the song without French back in August on their third studio album Fifth Harmony.

Listen to “He Like That” below!!

