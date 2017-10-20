Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift's Fans Hold Her Grammys in Rhode Island Secret Session Photos!

Taylor Swift's Fans Hold Her Grammys in Rhode Island Secret Session Photos!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 12:02 am

Fifth Harmony: 'He Like That' French Montana Remix Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Fifth Harmony: 'He Like That' French Montana Remix Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Fifth Harmony‘s new remix with French Montana is so hot!

The ladies – Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui – teamed up with the rapper to collaborate on a remix for their song “He Like That” - and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony originally released the song without French back in August on their third studio album Fifth Harmony.

You can download the new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “He Like That” below!!

Check out the lyrics to the remix inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Fifth Harmony, First Listen, French Montana, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr