Fri, 20 October 2017 at 1:49 am
Fifth Harmony Sing 'Can You See' for Christmas Movie 'The Star' - Listen Now!
The ladies of Fifth Harmony are getting in the Christmas spirit early this year!
Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui just released their new song “Can You See” which will be featured in the upcoming animated Christmas film The Star!
The film is about a Donkey and his friends who become heroes during the first Christmas.
You can download Fifth Harmony‘s new song off of iTunes here.
Listen to “Can You See” below!
Click inside for the lyrics…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Fifth Harmony, First Listen, Lyrics, Music
Sponsored Links by ZergNet