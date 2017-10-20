Top Stories
'Harry Styles' Scares Niall Horan on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 3:24 pm

Gal Gadot Runs Into a 'Black-ish' Star at Lakers-Clippers Game

Gal Gadot Runs Into a 'Black-ish' Star at Lakers-Clippers Game

Gal Gadot was all smiles as she watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Clippers last night!

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress and recent SNL host sat courtside at the basketball game at Staples Center on Thursday (October 19) in Los Angeles.

Gal rocked head-to-toe black, including black leggings and loafers, as well as a beige trench coat with black details.

She sipped on water and a soft drink as the Clippers beat the Lakers 108-92.

Gal also ran into young Black-ish star Miles Brown at the game! See a photo in MilesInstagram slideshow below.

Photos: Backgrid USA
