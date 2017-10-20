Gal Gadot Runs Into a 'Black-ish' Star at Lakers-Clippers Game
Gal Gadot was all smiles as she watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Clippers last night!
The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress and recent SNL host sat courtside at the basketball game at Staples Center on Thursday (October 19) in Los Angeles.
Gal rocked head-to-toe black, including black leggings and loafers, as well as a beige trench coat with black details.
She sipped on water and a soft drink as the Clippers beat the Lakers 108-92.
Gal also ran into young Black-ish star Miles Brown at the game! See a photo in Miles‘ Instagram slideshow below.
