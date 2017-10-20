Halle Berry Steps Out for Lunch at Gracias Madre in WeHo

Top Stories
Fri, 20 October 2017 at 5:30 am

Halle Berry makes a quick getaway to her ride as she leaves lunch at Gracias Madre restaurant on Wednesday afternoon (October 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 51-year-old Kingsmen: Golden Circle actress looked cute in a brown maxi dress, sunglasses, and flip flops as she enjoyed a quick bite to eat with a few friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halle Berry

Earlier this week, Halle celebrated her son Maceo‘s 4th birthday!

“Thank you for all the lovely thoughtful and heartfelt birthday wishes for our little king!” Halle captioned the below photo of Maceo‘s birthday cupcake.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

