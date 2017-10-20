Top Stories
Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017

Harry Hudson: 'Cry for Love' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Newcomer Harry Hudson has dropped his first single “Cry for Love!”

The Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter wrote the track himself, marking the first song off of his debut album, scheduled for release early next year.

“‘Cry for Love’ is a chapter of my life when I was lost and truly trying to find love and what it meant,” Harry said. “I searched for my happiness through other people and ended up in a relationship that was based on a physical love. I honestly didn’t know what loving myself meant so whenever I got a 2 a.m. text of course I was there.”

“Cry for Love” starts off with a haunting intro before the tempo picks up at about 34 seconds. You won’t be able to stop dancing.

Listen below! You can also download the song on iTunes.


Harry Hudson – Cry For Love (Audio)
