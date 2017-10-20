Top Stories
Fri, 20 October 2017 at 9:30 am

'Harry Styles' Scares Niall Horan on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

'Harry Styles' Scares Niall Horan on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Poor Niall Horan!

The 24-year-old “Slow Hands” singer-songwriter stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (October 20) to promote his debut solo album, Flicker – and, just in time for Halloween, Ellen DeGeneres got him good!

Niall was discussing keeping in touch with his One Direction bandmates when a staff member dressed as Harry Styles popped up and made him jump!

Niall also discussed his dating life, as well as performing “Too Much to Ask” on the show.

Watch below!
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
