Jake Gyllenhaal Stars in 'Calvin Klein' Ad as Poetry Reading Dad - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal is putting his dad skills to the test!

The 36-year-old actor stars in Calvin Klein‘s new Eternity ad alongside Liya Kebede.

The duo play parents to four-year-old actress Leila as they recite the e.e. cummings poem “([i carry your heart with me(i carry it in]).”

The sweet commercial features Jake doting on the super cute tot as they spend some family time together in their living room.

The trio also stared in the print campaign for the fragrance, which you can see here!

Check out the entire sweet ad below…