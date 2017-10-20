Top Stories
Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Peter Dinklage & Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Jennifer Lopez's Post-Gym Look is So Fierce - See the Pics!

Jennifer Lopez's Post-Gym Look is So Fierce - See the Pics!

Jennifer Lopez totally slayed her street style after her last gym sesh.

The 48-year-old entertainer was spotted out and about following her workout on Friday (October 20) in New York City.

She showed off her fit physique in grey leggings and a tied-up top that read “My Religion is Love,” completing her look with a furry black coat, oversized shades, and her hair up in a bun.

Jennifer also sipped on her bedazzled and personalized Starbucks cup. Head to our gallery for a closer look.

“Sooooo happy working with this fashion Icon!! @patricia_field #PatField #SecondAct #moviemagic #fashion 👠👗👜👓👒,” Jennifer captioned the Instagram selfie below that same day, in which she poses alongside costume designer Patricia Field.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

