Jennifer Lopez's Post-Gym Look is So Fierce - See the Pics!

Jennifer Lopez totally slayed her street style after her last gym sesh.

The 48-year-old entertainer was spotted out and about following her workout on Friday (October 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

She showed off her fit physique in grey leggings and a tied-up top that read “My Religion is Love,” completing her look with a furry black coat, oversized shades, and her hair up in a bun.

Jennifer also sipped on her bedazzled and personalized Starbucks cup. Head to our gallery for a closer look.

“Sooooo happy working with this fashion Icon!! @patricia_field #PatField #SecondAct #moviemagic #fashion 👠👗👜👓👒,” Jennifer captioned the Instagram selfie below that same day, in which she poses alongside costume designer Patricia Field.

ICYMI, find out which other celeb recently joined the cast of Jennifer‘s upcoming romantic comedy Second Act.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez after the gym…