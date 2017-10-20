Jessie Ware: 'Glasshouse' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Jessie Ware has officially dropped her brand new album Glasshouse and you can stream and download it right here!

The 32-year-old English singer’s third studio album, featuring the singles “Midnight” and “Selfish Love,” finds her pairing up with producers like Norwegian DJ and Kanye West collaborator Cashmere Cat and sculpting a dynamic new sound while still mining her classic sensibilities.

“The past couple of years have been eye opening and intense. Wild highs and nerve-wracking lows. I started a record, decided to become a mother, and then kind of restarted the record,” Jessie revealed in her Instagram post. “This became Glasshouse. It’s been the most challenging year of my life but today all that hard work seems incredibly worthwhile and something to be proud of. Thank you to all the people that have been involved in this piece of work and my beautiful family and friends for remaining so patient and supportive. And finally, my fans; thank you for your continued support, understanding and letting me have the time to live a little bit more so I could share these stories. I can’t wait to meet you and sing with you all the words that document these past two years. All my love, Jess xxx”

