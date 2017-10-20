Top Stories
Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 11:43 am

Jessie Ware: 'Glasshouse' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Jessie Ware: 'Glasshouse' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Jessie Ware has officially dropped her brand new album Glasshouse and you can stream and download it right here!

The 32-year-old English singer’s third studio album, featuring the singles “Midnight” and “Selfish Love,” finds her pairing up with producers like Norwegian DJ and Kanye West collaborator Cashmere Cat and sculpting a dynamic new sound while still mining her classic sensibilities.

“The past couple of years have been eye opening and intense. Wild highs and nerve-wracking lows. I started a record, decided to become a mother, and then kind of restarted the record,” Jessie revealed in her Instagram post. “This became Glasshouse. It’s been the most challenging year of my life but today all that hard work seems incredibly worthwhile and something to be proud of. Thank you to all the people that have been involved in this piece of work and my beautiful family and friends for remaining so patient and supportive. And finally, my fans; thank you for your continued support, understanding and letting me have the time to live a little bit more so I could share these stories. I can’t wait to meet you and sing with you all the words that document these past two years. All my love, Jess xxx”

Download the album now on iTunes and stream it below thanks to Spotify.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Jessie Ware, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr