John Legend Speaks Out About Harvey Weinstein: 'He Shouldn't Be Working In Hollywood'

John Legend is the latest member of Hollywood to speak out about Harvey Weinstein amid the movie producer’s ongoing sexual assault scandal.

“I think he did some despicable things and he is rightfully being shamed for it. He shouldn’t be working in Hollywood if he’s abusing his position that way,” the 38-year-old singer told TMZ while arriving at LAX earlier this week. “I think it’s good we’re bringing light to this issue and hopefully more women will be able to tell their stories. Men need to listen and change their behavior.”

“What we’re seeing right now with the conversation around sexual assault and harassment is crucial,” John added later this week. “This really needs to change, because it affects so many people — particularly women — and it’s perpetrated the vast majority by men. We have a responsibility to do better as men. Hopefully we can improve the way that young men are thinking and behaving in regards to that.”

Pictured: John all suited up while being accompanied by his wife Chrissy Teigen at Turn Me Loose held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday (October 190 in Beverly Hills, Calif.