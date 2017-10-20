Justin Bieber & Bloodpop: 'Friends' Julia Michaels Remix Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!
Justin Bieber and BloodPop‘s new official remix with Julia Michaels has arrived and it’s so so good!
The 23-year-old singer and the 27-year-old hit-making producer teamed up with the “Issues” singer to collaborate on a duet version of their song “Friends,” which has already peaked at #20 on the Billoboard Hot 100.
Julia actually co-wrote the track with the producer and her songwriting partner in crime, Justin Tranter – so the collaboration makes total sense, they’re indeed “Friends.”
The official “Friends” remix with Julia Michaels is also available on Spotify and download on iTunes now!
Justin Bieber & BloodPop® ft. Julia Michaels – Friends (Remix)
