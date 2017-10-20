Top Stories
Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 10:24 am

Kate Mara & Chloe Bennet Look Chic at 80th Anniversary Celebration of Physicians Formula!

Kate Mara and Chloe Bennet are giving us pure glamour!

The 34-year-old and 25-year-old actresses were spotted at the Physicians Formula’s 80th Anniversary celebration at Beauty & Essex on Thursday night (October 19) in Los Angeles.

The cosmetics brand celebrated their 80th birthday with the launch of their limited edition 80th Anniversary Makeup Collection.

Chloe and her Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-stars recently hit up New York Comic Con, as well as the after party.

Kate posted a fun Instagram video during the party. “Happy 80th #PhysiciansFormula 🎈 #Since1937,” she wrote.

Happy 80th #PhysiciansFormula 🎈 #Since1937

A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara) on

Credit: Neilson Barnard; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Chloe Bennet, Kate Mara

