Top Stories
Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 11:39 am

Kendall Jenner Supports Blake Griffin at Clippers-Lakers Game

Kendall Jenner Supports Blake Griffin at Clippers-Lakers Game

Kendall Jenner was there to support her NBA beau Blake Griffin at his basketball game last night!

The 21-year-old model and a male friend watched as the 28-year-old Los Angeles Clippers player took on the Lakers on Thursday (October 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kendall looked chic in a checked brown blazer, white crop top, ripped blue jeans, and white slip-on heels, completing her look with a metallic purse and a sparkly silver watch.

She snacked on popcorn and water as Blake‘s team secured a 108-92 victory.

ICYMI, find out what happened on Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s recent double date with Blake and Travis Scott.

Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner supports blake griffin at clippers lakers game 01
kendall jenner supports blake griffin at clippers lakers game 02
kendall jenner supports blake griffin at clippers lakers game 03
kendall jenner supports blake griffin at clippers lakers game 04
kendall jenner supports blake griffin at clippers lakers game 05
kendall jenner supports blake griffin at clippers lakers game 06

Credit: PacificCoastNewsOnline; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Blake Griffin, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr