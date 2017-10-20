Kendall Jenner Supports Blake Griffin at Clippers-Lakers Game

Kendall Jenner was there to support her NBA beau Blake Griffin at his basketball game last night!

The 21-year-old model and a male friend watched as the 28-year-old Los Angeles Clippers player took on the Lakers on Thursday (October 19) in Los Angeles.

Kendall looked chic in a checked brown blazer, white crop top, ripped blue jeans, and white slip-on heels, completing her look with a metallic purse and a sparkly silver watch.

She snacked on popcorn and water as Blake‘s team secured a 108-92 victory.

