Fri, 20 October 2017 at 3:41 pm
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Security Team Pulls Guns on Intruder
- A man who vandalized cars at the bottom of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s driveway was met with armed security. – TMZ
- Cheetah Girls stars Raven Symone and Belinda reunited and sang “Amigas Cheetahs.” – Just Jared Jr
- Quentin Tarantino is sorry he never spoke up about Harvey Weinstein. – DListed
- Lara Flynn Boyle speaks out about sexual misconduct in Hollywood. – TooFab
- Wilson Cruz blasts haters of the gay relationship on Star Trek. – Towleroad
- Taylor Swift isn’t pregnant. – J-14
