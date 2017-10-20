Top Stories
Taylor Swift Loves to Cook &amp; Bake for Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out After 'Declining' Award From Trans Health Program

Kim &amp; Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 9:45 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Toned Abs During Tea Run!

Kourtney Kardashian showed her toned figure while on an afternoon tea run!

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted heading out of Alfred Coffee on Friday (October 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She was joined by her longtime pal Larsa Pippen.

Kourtney recently revealed her go-to coffee shop order since she doesn’t actually drink coffee or espresso.

“Lately, I’ve been getting a hot matcha latte made with almond coconut milk. Even when the weather is warm, I still like hot ones!” Kourtney wrote on her official website.

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen

