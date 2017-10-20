Top Stories
Fri, 20 October 2017 at 2:00 pm

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Couple Up at Tommy Hilfiger VIP Reception Amid Breakup Rumors

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Couple Up at Tommy Hilfiger VIP Reception Amid Breakup Rumors

Kris Jenner and her boyfriend of three years Corey Gamble are still going strong!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star and Corey, 36, were spotted hitting the red carpet together at the Tommy Hilfiger VIP Reception held on Thursday (October 19) in Los Angeles.

It was recently reported by inTouch that Kris and Corey‘s romance was coming to an end. “Kris is ready to call it quits with Corey,” a source exclusively told the mag. “You can hear it in her voice that she is done.”

The couple seem to be good spirits despite the rumors. Kris and Corey were also spotted having dinner with Tommy Hilfiger himself at Craig’s earlier this week.

Also in attendance at the Tommy Hilfiger VIP Reception was Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin, along with daughters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin.
