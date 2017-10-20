Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift's Fans Hold Her Grammys in Rhode Island Secret Session Photos!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 12:40 am

Liam Payne: 'Bedroom Floor' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Liam Payne: 'Bedroom Floor' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Liam Payne‘s new song is out now – and it’s HOT!

The 24-year-old singer just dropped his new song “Bedroom Floor” – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

The song was co-written by Charlie Puth – and Liam has been teasing the lyrics on Instagram for the past few days.

You can download Liam‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Bedroom Floor” below!

Click inside for the lyrics…
