Liam Payne: 'Bedroom Floor' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Liam Payne‘s new song is out now – and it’s HOT!

The 24-year-old singer just dropped his new song “Bedroom Floor” – and you can listen to it here!

The song was co-written by Charlie Puth – and Liam has been teasing the lyrics on Instagram for the past few days.

Listen to “Bedroom Floor” below!

