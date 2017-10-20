Malin Akerman Stuns at Saks Fifth Avenue & 'Vanity Fair' International Best Dressed List Celebration 2017!

Malin Akerman looks absolutely gorgeous at the Saks Fifth Avenue & Vanity Fair’s 2017 International Best-Dressed List Party!

The 39-year-old actress was photographed celebrating the 77th year of the publication’s list, which honors the most stylish individuals from all different industries, at the Academy Mansion on the Upper East Side on Thursday night (October 19) in New York City.

Other attendees included Graydon Carter, Bridget Moynahan, Derek Blasberg, Daphne Guinness, Kelly Rutherford, Garrett Neff, Petra Collins and Tabitha Simmons

“Thanks @vanityfair and @saks for a chance to feel fancy ;),” Malin wrote on her Instagram after the event.

FYI: Malin is wearing Alchimia di Ballin boots, Jenny Bird earrings and a Cinq à Sept jacket and pant.