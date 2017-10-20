Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift's Fans Hold Her Grammys in Rhode Island Secret Session Photos!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 12:42 am

Mariah Carey Sings 'The Star' for New Movie - Listen Now!

Mariah Carey Sings 'The Star' for New Movie - Listen Now!

Mariah Carey has lent her voice to the title track for the upcoming movie The Star and you can listen to it here!

The film is about a Donkey and his friends who become heroes during the first Christmas.

Mariah is joined by other stars like Fifth Harmony, Kelsea Ballerini, Jessie James Decker, and Yolanda Adams on the film’s soundtrack. The full soundtrack will be released on October 27 and the movie hits theaters on November 17.

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it below thanks to Spotify.
Photos: Getty
