Mariah Carey Sings 'The Star' for New Movie - Listen Now!

Mariah Carey has lent her voice to the title track for the upcoming movie The Star and you can listen to it here!

The film is about a Donkey and his friends who become heroes during the first Christmas.

Mariah is joined by other stars like Fifth Harmony, Kelsea Ballerini, Jessie James Decker, and Yolanda Adams on the film’s soundtrack. The full soundtrack will be released on October 27 and the movie hits theaters on November 17.

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it below thanks to Spotify.