Fri, 20 October 2017 at 11:02 am
Mariah Carey's Los Angeles Mansion Was Burglarized
- Mariah Carey‘s Los Angeles mansion was broken into by burglars on Thursday (October 19), and they made off with over $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses. – TMZ
- Hayley Kiyoko is all in her “Feelings.” – Just Jared Jr
- Lupita Nyong’o has a Harvey Weinstein story, too – Lainey Gossip
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus is ‘not f–king around’ with chemotherapy. – TooFab
- A beginner’s guide to PRETTYMUCH. – MTV
- This beauty blogger convinced Too Faced Cosmetics to become more inclusive. – Popsugar
