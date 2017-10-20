Melanie Griffith Reveals Epilepsy Diagnosis & Says Divorce From Antonio Banderas Is 'The Real Healer'

Melanie Griffith is opening up about a serious health diagnosis.

The 60-year-old actress detailed her battle with epilepsy during the Women’s Brain Health Initiative panel on Wednesday night (October 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif, which was moderated by Sharon Stone.



Melanie revealed that she suffered two seizures while in Cannes years ago, which finally led to the diagnosis.

“I had two seizures, one they took me off the boat. I had this major grand mal seizure, and they took me to the hospital in Cannes and then brought me back to the boat. And then I had another seizure and I went back. They did the EEG and started to look at it seriously. When I came back [to the United States], I was diagnosed with epilepsy and nobody had said to me over a period of 20 years, no one paid enough attention to even diagnose me,” she said according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Melanie said she has not had a seizure in four years since taking medication – and attributed some of her regained health to her divorce from Antonio Banderas in 2014.

“I got divorced, which is the real healer for me,” she joked to the crowd.

“I’m not stressed anymore. It’s been three years. As women, we take on family, we get the husband, we have the life, we have the children, we take care of the house, we also go to work, we can’t sleep at night because we are up with the kids. I don’t think I’ve slept for 35 years. I still don’t sleep; it’s totally f–ked up my sleep cycle.”