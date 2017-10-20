Michael Urie Opens 'Torch Song,' Gets Support from Vanessa Williams!

Michael Urie hits the red carpet with his longtime friend Vanessa Williams at the opening night party for his Off-Broadway play Torch Song on Thursday (October 19) in New York City.

The two actors starred together in the beloved series Ugly Betty for many years!

Michael was joined at the event by his co-star Mercedes Ruehl and the show’s writer Harvey Fierstein.

Other stars who attended the opening included Matthew Broderick, Fisher Stevens, and Kate Mulgrew.

Torch Song is currently playing at Second Stage in New York until December 3.