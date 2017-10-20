Niall Horan: 'Flicker' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Niall Horan has officially dropped his debut solo album Flicker and you can stream and download it right here!

The 24-year-old former One Direction singer has already released his platinum-certified hits “This Town” and “Slow Hands” and now fans will get to hear the rest of his original music.

Niall will celebrate the release of the album with a Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and next week he will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Today.

Niall will go on the road next year with support and “Seeing Blind” collaborator Maren Morris for the Flicker World Tour!

Download the album now on iTunes and stream it below thanks to Spotify.