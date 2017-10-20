Rachel Platten: 'Collide' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Rachel Platten is back at it with yet another brand new song called “Collide,” and you can stream it right here!

“‘Collide‘ is about not wanting to hide yourself and being super comfortable with the person that you’re with — so comfortable that you want to leave the lights on,” the 36-year-old “Fight Song” singer told People. “I wrote it on a day when I was feeling extra into my husband and how he makes me feel perfect in my skin.”

Rachel has announced an exclusive run of shows in select markets next month in support of her new album Waves, which is due out on October 27.

These shows, sponsored by the women’s intimates and apparel brand, Aerie, will kick off on November 6 in Boston. Rachel will also perform at intimate venues in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago – Check out the dates after the cut!

“Collide” is also available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes now!



Rachel Platten – ‘Collide’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Rachel Platten’s brand new song…

Show Dates:

11/6 Boston, MA Sonia’s

11/7 New York, NY Rockwood Music Hall

11/16 Los Angeles, CA Peppermint Club

11/20 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall