Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 9:58 am

Rita Ora Debuts Joyous 'Anywhere' Music Video - Watch Here!

Rita Ora is all smiles as she is greeted by a flock of fans making her way into the BBC Radio 1 studios on Friday morning (October 20) in London, England.

The 26-year-old entertainer promoted her brand new single “Anywhere,” which is the second official single to be released off of Rita‘s upcoming second studio album – her first that will be released in the U.S.

Rita has also just premiered the official music video for the joyous dance song – Watch it below!

Rita will perform “Anywhere” at the 2017 MTV European Music Awards, which she is also set to host, live in London on November 12th.


Rita Ora – Anywhere (Official Video)
Credit: Tony Oudot; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Music, Music Video, Rita Ora

