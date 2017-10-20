Taylor Swift, Liam Payne, Niall Horan & More - What Is the Best New Music Friday Release?

It’s #NewMusicFriday, and this Friday’s (October 20) releases are hot!

From Taylor Swift‘s latest Reputation track “Gorgeous” to Liam Payne‘s sultry “Bedroom Floor” to Rita Ora‘s latest bop “Anywhere” to “Meaning of Life,” the title track from Kelly Clarkson‘s new record, to Niall Horan‘s debut album Flicker there are plenty of new music releases to enjoy.

But the question is: which one is your favorite of the day?

Check out all the releases below and place your vote for your favorite – the winner will be revealed right here on Monday (October 23).