Taylor Swift Loves to Cook & Bake for Boyfriend Joe Alwyn (Report)

Taylor Swift has reportedly been showing off her cooking skills for boyfriend Joe Alwyn!

The 27-year-old songstress and the 26-year-old British actor are “very much in love” with each other and enjoying their low-key romance, according to Us Weekly.

“They have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes,” a source reported. “It’s very normal, and no one really knows about it right now. They just work out, watch movies together and invite friends over. Taylor loves to cook and bake for him. They are still taking it slow.”

Joe is “supportive of her career choices,” the insider added. “She’s very happy.”

Taylor and Joe first sparked romance rumors back in May, and fans think both of her new songs – “Gorgeous” and “…Ready For It?” – are likely about him.