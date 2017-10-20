The Gifted's Sean Teale Shares 10 Fun Facts You Don't Know About Him!
Sean Teale is the hot young star of the new Fox series The Gifted and he’s opening up to JustJared.com to help fans get to know him better!
The 25-year-old actor plays the role of Marcos Diaz/Eclipse in the show that takes place in Marvel’s X-Men universe. Sean previously starred in the Syfy series Incorporated and The CW series Reign.
Here are 10 Fun Facts that he shared with us:
- 1. One of the most satisfying sounds is the opening of a Coke can.
- 2. I once had a hamster called Jimmy. He met his end in the washing machine.
- 3. I’m allergic to broccoli and cucumber. Genuinely.
- 4. I’ve never been inside a yellow school bus. I’m not upset about it.
- 5. If I could choose any super power, I would have the power of teleportation to make traveling less of a pain.
- 6. Robin Hood: Men in Tights is honestly the most watched movie of my childhood. Along with Space Jam.
- 7. Dave Grohl played a guitar solo on top of my table at an awards ceremony once. I nearly cried.
- 8. Seems I’m one of the few people on the planet that hasn’t watched Game of Thrones.
- 9. I interned at a law firm before I became an actor.
- 10. I’m 25 and I still don’t have a drivers license.
Make sure to watch The Gifted on Monday nights at 9/8c!