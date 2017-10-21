Adam Lambert Sang a Bon Jovi Classic for Spirit Day (Video)

Adam Lambert suits up on the red carpet at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles’ 2017 Big Bash Live on Friday (October 20) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old singer participated in the Spirit Day festivities this week and he broke out a cover of a Bon Jovi classic at an event!

“LIVING ON A PRAYER @glaad #spiritday thank u @tranterjustin for asking me to sing this killer @bonjovi classic by @desmond.child,” Adam captioned the below video on Instagram.