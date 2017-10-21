Top Stories
See New Photos from the 'Aquaman' Set!

Sat, 21 October 2017 at 1:45 pm

Adam Levine Brought Behati Prinsloo Her Pregnancy Craving - Fatburger!

Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with her second child and her husband Adam Levine is taking care of her by bringing her yummy food!

The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram stories account to share a video of the treat that Adam brought her – fries and a milkshake from Fatburger.

“OMG I have the best husband,” Behati captioned the video of her dipping fries into the milkshake.

Behati also added that the pregnancy craving was all Nicole Trunfio‘s fault!

If you’ve been pregnant, what did you crave? Tell us in the comments!
