Adam Levine Brought Behati Prinsloo Her Pregnancy Craving - Fatburger!

Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with her second child and her husband Adam Levine is taking care of her by bringing her yummy food!

The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram stories account to share a video of the treat that Adam brought her – fries and a milkshake from Fatburger.

“OMG I have the best husband,” Behati captioned the video of her dipping fries into the milkshake.

Behati also added that the pregnancy craving was all Nicole Trunfio‘s fault!

