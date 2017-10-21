Bar Refaeli & Husband Adi Ezra Welcome Baby Number Two!

Bar Refaeli and her husband Adi Ezra have just welcomed a new addition!

The 32-year-old model gave birth to a baby girl named Elle on Friday (October 20) in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“She is feeling great…She will probably leave the hospital on Monday,” a spokesperson for the hospital told Page Six.

Bar and Adi are also parents to a 14-month-old baby girl named Liv. They shared their pregnancy news just seven months after welcoming Liv.

The couple married in Israel back in September of 2015.

Congratulations to Bar and Adi on the exciting news!