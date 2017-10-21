Behati Prinsloo Flashes Her Baby Bump While Out in Beverly Hills!

Behati Prinsloo is showing off her super cute baby bump!

The 28-year-old model flashed her growing bump in black T-shirt and leggings as she ran errands around town with a friend on Saturday afternoon (October 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Behati took to Instagram last month to announce that she and husband Adam Levine are expecting baby number two.

The married couple are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose.

The night before, Behati shared last night that hubby Adam picked up her latest pregnancy craving – Fatburger!