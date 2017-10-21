Bella Hadid Stuns at Bulgari Reopening Celebration in NYC

Bella Hadid was sparkling at Bulgari’s From Rome to New York party!

The 21-year-old model stepped out at the event to celebrate the company’s flagship store reopening on Friday night (October 21) in New York City.

She was also joined at the party by Sofia Richie and Laura Harrier.

Just yesterday, Bella was in South Korea for a Dior event and hopped right off her plane to attend the Bulgari party.

“From the plane to the new 5th Ave @bulgariofficial store opening,” Bella wrote on her Instagram.

FYI: Bella is wearing Roberto Cavalli. Laura is wearing Calvin Klein.