Top Stories
Taylor Swift Loves to Cook &amp; Bake for Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Loves to Cook & Bake for Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out After 'Declining' Award From Trans Health Program

Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out After 'Declining' Award From Trans Health Program

Kim &amp; Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Sat, 21 October 2017 at 12:54 am

Bella Hadid Stuns at Bulgari Reopening Celebration in NYC

Bella Hadid Stuns at Bulgari Reopening Celebration in NYC

Bella Hadid was sparkling at Bulgari’s From Rome to New York party!

The 21-year-old model stepped out at the event to celebrate the company’s flagship store reopening on Friday night (October 21) in New York City.

She was also joined at the party by Sofia Richie and Laura Harrier.

Just yesterday, Bella was in South Korea for a Dior event and hopped right off her plane to attend the Bulgari party.

“From the plane to the new 5th Ave @bulgariofficial store opening,” Bella wrote on her Instagram.

FYI: Bella is wearing Roberto Cavalli. Laura is wearing Calvin Klein.
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid bulgari store reopening nyc 01
bella hadid bulgari store reopening nyc 02
bella hadid bulgari store reopening nyc 03
bella hadid bulgari store reopening nyc 04
bella hadid bulgari store reopening nyc 05
bella hadid bulgari store reopening nyc 06
bella hadid bulgari store reopening nyc 07
bella hadid bulgari store reopening nyc 08
bella hadid bulgari store reopening nyc 09
bella hadid bulgari store reopening nyc 10
bella hadid bulgari store reopening nyc 11
bella hadid bulgari store reopening nyc 12
bella hadid bulgari store reopening nyc 13
bella hadid bulgari store reopening nyc 14

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Laura Harrier, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr
  • lorelai

    Nice dress – shame about the plastic face.

  • Koos

    even she is when naked.