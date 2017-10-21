Top Stories
Sat, 21 October 2017 at 3:14 pm

Bill O'Reilly Reportedly Paid $32 Million Settlement in Sexual Harassment Suit

Bill O’Reilly reportedly settled a sexual harassment suit for $32 million earlier this year, months before he was fired by Fox News.

The New York Times reported that an analyst at Fox News made allegations of “repeated harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material to her.”

The report claims that the case was settled just 15 days after the complaints were made in January.

“It’s politically and financially motivated, and we can prove it with shocking information, but I’m not going to sit here in a courtroom for a year and a half and let my kids get beaten up every single day of their lives by a tabloid press that would sit there, and you know it,” O’Reilly said in an interview about the report.
  • Wendy

    32 million dollars is A LOT of money to shell out to someone who is lying. I’m willing to bet she had a lot of evidence.