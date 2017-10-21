Billie Lourd Honors Her Step-Dad Bruce Bozzi at GLSEN Awards

Billie Lourd poses on the red carpet with her step-dad Bruce Bozzi and sister Ava at the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards on Friday (October 20) at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old American Horror Story actress presented the Champion Award to Bruce at the event and her dad Bryan Lourd was also in the audience!

“Tonight, [GLSEN] is honoring Bruce because he’s the definition of a champion: an amazing father, husband, philanthropist, activist, and Madonna fan,” she said during her speech.

“@glsenofficial last was truly an honor. Thank you but more importantly I want to thank all the kids who shared their compelling stories with us. Incredible people doing incredible work against bullying. Thank you @praisethelourd & @mrjesscagle for the wonderful introductions last night!” Bruce wrote on his Instagram account the next day.