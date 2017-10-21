Billie Lourd Shares Sweet Throwback Photo on Mom Carrie Fisher's Birthday

Top Stories
Sat, 21 October 2017 at 7:54 pm

Billie Lourd is honoring her late mom Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 61st birthday.

The 25-year-old American Horror Story actress took to Instagram on Saturday (October 21) to share a sweet throwback photo with her mom both wearing matching nightgowns.

Billie lost both her mom and grandmother Debbie Reynolds with a few days of each other late last year.

The night before, Billie stepped out to support her step-dad Bruce Bozzi at the GLSEN Respect Awards.

See Billie‘s post below.
