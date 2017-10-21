Top Stories
Sat, 21 October 2017

Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Muscles While Working Out with Younger Brother Cruz!

Brookyln Beckham‘s time at the gym is paying off!

The 18-year-old photographer was joined his younger brother Cruz, 12, during an afternoon workout on Saturday (October 21).

Brooklyn and Cruz both showed off their muscles in several Instagram stories while Brooklyn event flaunted his abs.

The Beckham guys were joined by Brooklyn‘s personal trainer Chase Weber.

See photos and videos from their workout below!

Photos: Instagram
