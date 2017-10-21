Cameron Diaz's Wallet Returned to Her By Homeless Woman

Cameron Diaz has a good Samaritan to thank this weekend after a homeless woman was persistent in making sure the actress got her missing wallet back!

The 45-year-old actress was out to dinner at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills on Thursday night (October 19) when she dropped her wallet on the street while getting in her car.

A homeless woman saw the moment happen and brought the wallet back into the restaurant, but she was reportedly turned away, according to TMZ.

Police arrived and the woman happily handed over the wallet with everything still inside.